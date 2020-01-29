Digital Original: Downtown Little Rock alleys become prime real estate for local artwork

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Calling all local artists, young or old, for a chance to make dark and dingy downtown Little Rock alleys colorful.

It’s called The Alley Art Project and officially started last summer.

However, the city says they would like more submissions from local artists.

Ellen Lampe, Director of Communications for Downtown Little Rock says the goal is to promote art in public places while making the downtown area more attractive for residents and visitors.

“This is a fun project that we kind of decided to take public art a little bit further and put art in places that you wouldn’t expect to find art, such as an alley,” she says.

Interested artists can submit their work online. Local businesses can then request the artist’s work for their back door entrances.

Matthew Castellano is just one of local artist who’s art, titled “Market,” was recently featured in downtown alley.

Artists are compensated for their work and already have 8 doors put up.

Matthew Castellano is a local artist whose door was added a few months ago. He says he really enjoyed working on the project.

“I think it’s great that the city is doing this,” he adds. “It gives artists a chance to showcase their hard work.”

Castellano hopes to inspire other artists to keep working towards their passions.

For more information on the “Alley Art Project,” or to have your work featured, click here.