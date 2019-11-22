Digital Original: Designer bag consignment in Little Rock moves fashion-forward

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Prada.

One local woman is helping to bring designer labels like those to the everyday woman but without the designer price tag.

Self-made entrepreneur Katie Evans, 28, is taking her love for fashion and helping to spread it across central Arkansas and beyond.

Her Instagram account called, Luxury Lady, has more than 10-thousand followers and is where she does most of her business.

Evans hopes to show ladies that dreaming big doesn’t always mean it has to cost more.

“I just want to bring that joy and happiness to all the ladies that want to carry a designer item and give it to them at a price that they can afford,” she says.

Most of Evans’ handbags come from people who want to part with their high fashion designer clutch and like the idea of being able to get something in return.

Every bag is fully refurbished, inspected and comes with a certificate of authenticity from a company in New York.

Here’s more on Evans’ business and details on how you can get your very own designer handbag.

How Our Consignment Works:

We buy, sell, and trade to obtain our goods. Most of our goods come from consignors from all over the US. Our consignors bring or ship us their items they are ready to part with and we handle all of the pictures, posting, selling, shipping, and layaway plans. The consignor receives 70% of what the item sells for and we agree on the pricing together. The consignor receives their payment from the sale within 10 days.

What’s the Authentication process: Katie Beth is a brand professional and has done extensive authentication research and training. She personally authenticates each item in person. In addition to this screening, they work with a company called Entrupy. Entrupy uses microscopic images to dissect the bag. The images are then submitted into an artificial intelligence system for authentication. So ladies, not only are these bags authenticated by eye in person, they are dissected microscopically. Each and every item comes with an authenticity financial guarantee and are guaranteed authentic. Some items even come with an Entrupy certificate of authenticity on top of the financial guarantee if you want it! Financial guarantee means we are so confident in our authentication methods we offer 100% money back if there is ever a problem!

How do I know what is available and what is sold?: On Instagram, just click on the posts and check the comments under that post. @luxladylr will comment SOLD if the item is no longer available. Everything else is free game! On Facebook, there is an “available items” album you can go to to see a sneak peek of what’s available. You can also just scroll through the page and anything that is already sold will say “Edit, SOLD!” At the top of the original post or in the comments.

Condition of items: We sell items in all different conditions so that we can offer a variety of options for all budgets. We rank our items condition as used, good, very good, great, excellent, and like new and any and all wear is noted in the items condition description or photos.