Digital Original: Cowboy riding to nation’s capital helping raise veterans awareness

BEEBE, Ark. – A cowboy and his horse are riding more than a thousand miles through parts of the U.S., hoping to bring awareness to the many needs lacking for our countries veterans.

Tony Jones and his four-legged traveling companion, Serge, started their trip just a little over three weeks ago in Rio Vista, Texas.

The two are headed to Washington D.C. where Jones says he hopes to bring attention to the issues of mental health and homelessness, both he believes are connected to the suicide rate among veterans.

According to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, there are approximately 50,000 homeless veterans in the U.S.

The 57-year-old cowboy says it’s numbers like these that concern him and with no one taking any action he felt he needed to take action.

Jones says that the public should care more about their veterans because they sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

“They believed in something bigger than themselves and believed in it enough that they died for it or suffer for it for the rest of their lives, what is it like to have somebody to do that and one of those things that they believed in that was bigger than themselves was you,” Jones says.

For Jones, this voyage makes the second time he has traveled with his horse across several states and says he hopes this time more can be done to help veterans.

“Now with this COVID thing and everything, VFWs and Legion Clubs all across America are floundering,” says Jones. ” I mean they are about to go under they are having a hard time and programs too that are helping Veterans.”

Jones has been making short stops along his journey and sharing his message and mission.

He recently stopped at the VFW Post 7769 in Beebe. There he spoke with local veterans and says he has seen and heard the same needs echoed by other vets state by state.

Jones admits people have been generous to him during his stops, however, he doesn’t accept in-person monetary donations.

Instead, he asks those wanting to support veterans’ do so through his nonprofit called, “Cowboys Ride For Veterans.” It can be found on Facebook.

Additionally, Jones is using the social media platform to help track his trips progress by posting pictures and updates for his supporters.

To learn more about his mission and journey, click here.