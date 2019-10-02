Digital Original: Comfort dog brings smiles to veterans at local VA clinic

CONWAY, Ark. – Veterans received a furry surprise at their local clinic as a pooch paraded around – bringing comfort and smiles.

On Wednesday, Felicia Foy, a veteran herself, brought her 76-pound Belgian Malinois, named Micah, to the Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic in Conway.

“I hope he brings smiles to everyone,” says Foy.

Foy, who retired from the Army after 25 years, has dedicated her life to rescuing dogs. When Micah was rescued, Foy says she knew there was something different about this dog.

“These dogs are very smart and obedient,” she explains. “I hope that people get the comfort they need while they wait here.”

The veterans were greeted with licks and a wagging tail – something that instantly made those who interacted with Micah smile.

“Well, I am a veteran and that’s what I chose to do – is bring happiness to the veterans if I can and he does that and does it well,” she adds.

Foy works directly with American Belgian Malinois Rescue, a national nonprofit that helps foster and connect owners with this type of breed.

She says Micah is a special type of breed in that he can sense when people are in need.

“Anybody that’s in a wheelchair or electric wheelchair he’ll go up to them and he’ll be very calm because they’ll want to put their hands on him,” Foy says. “And that’s what I am here for – for them to pet him and to love on a dog it just brings a smile to their face and warms my heart too.”

Foy says she and Micah are willing and available to come out to your local veterans. She says for those interested to connect with her on social media.

