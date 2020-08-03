Digital Original: Children’s hair salon see mask order as way to educate clients

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Pigtails & Crewcuts, a popular hair salon that has been catering to children across central Arkansas with its colorful atmosphere and fun haircuts, now has a new message for its youthful clients – education.

Kim Carmack is part-owner of the franchised salon in Little Rock and is also a high school teacher. With her background in education, Carmack says she understands what is expected of kids once back in the classroom.

Carmack, along with her salon manager, Shelli York, help keep kids safe and clean as they come in for their trims but also try to educate them on the importance of the new normal.

“What we’re trying to do is just follow the rules of the Health Department and try to educate the kids and try to get them to understand why they are having to wear a mask,” says York.

York says with kids gearing up to head back to school it’s important for people to continue to help promote and educate children about the importance of staying clean and healthy.

“We no longer have the toy room because we want kids to see how important their safety is and how easily germs can spread,” York explains.

York has been a hairdresser for more than 13 years and says they have always kept their tools and area clean and sanitized but now are just taking extra precautions.

“This place used to be packed and now we only allow them in with an appointment,” York says.

Customers are asked to text once they arrived and are only allowed inside with an appointment.

The salon encourages clients to stay six feet apart and everyone must have on a mask.

York says she hopes to show her youthful clients what’s important about this new normal so they can leave with a new haircut and some valuable information.

