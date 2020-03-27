Digital Original: Cabot school principal, teachers organize parade outside homes of students

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As educators go another week without their students in class, some are finding it difficult.

That’s why one central Arkansas principal has used a parade to help bring comfort to the entire school.

Principal Carol Skiba of Stagecoach Elementary in Cabot helped organize a car parade for her staff and students while practicing social distancing.

About 30 teachers used their cars to drive around the neighborhood, some holding signs.

“It is very therapeutic. People are social beings. We need to see faces, we need to see our students are okay – a lot of our teachers and a lot of the students, even parents and even myself, we all teared up and we all cried when we saw those faces,” she says.

Skiba says she felt it was important to do for everyone because many of the teachers expressed the sadness they felt not seeing their students.