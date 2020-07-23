Digital Original: Bryant Bodybuilder competing for cover of Ms. Health & Fitness Magazine

BRYANT, Ark – A local woman’s lifestyle change and dramatic weight loss now have her gearing up for a chance to be featured on the cover of a fitness magazine.

Keesha Johnson from Bryant has been training for the last 5 years and last year competed in her first bodybuilding competition.

The 40-year old single mother says she wasn’t always in tip-top shape — and at one point weighed more than two-hundred pounds.

However, she says it was a vacation with her son that made her realize she needed to be better for her family.

“I was on vacation with my son at the time and he wanted to zip line and I looked at the sign and I exceeded the weight limit and that was extremely embarrassing for me and you know I had to basically lie to my son and say you know I am not feeling really well but I am going to watch you do it,” Johnson.

Now Johnson is still training hard every day – and is currently competing for a chance to be featured on the cover of Ms. Health and fitness magazine.

