1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor, state officials announce phase one of re-opening state parks starting May 1 LRPD investigates shooting on Baseline Road Outlets of Little Rock, Arkansas Foodbank’s drive-up food distribution runs out of food in first hour

Digital Original: Bring a farm animal to your next work meeting

Digital Originals

by: Michael Esparza

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For some people, working from home means conference call or Zoom meetings with your employer or clients.

One local nonprofit is using technology and their farm animals to help lighten up these meetings.

Scott Shellabarger is a volunteer at St. Joseph Center in North Little Rock. The nonprofit’s mission is to preserve and restore this historic property though sustainable farming and food production, educational programs, agritourism and support by the community, according to their website.

However, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the organization to cancel one of their largest fundraising events – Shellabarger got creative.

He says he saw on social media others talking about the idea and thought it be great to allow people to invite one of the organization’s farm animals to their videoconferencing sessions.  

“You just go and pick a time and it’s a $50 donation and you get 30 minutes with the animal,” says Shellabarger. “We can introduce them. We can do a tour or they can just you know, attend, and make noise so people can laugh. Whatever you want to do,” said Shellabarger.

Shellabarger said they just launched the new service and already have one meeting with a birthday party scheduled. 

People can choose from a list of animals – anything from a cow to a baby goat. 

Click here to start making meetings more fun!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories