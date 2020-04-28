Digital Original: Bring a farm animal to your next work meeting

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For some people, working from home means conference call or Zoom meetings with your employer or clients.

One local nonprofit is using technology and their farm animals to help lighten up these meetings.

Scott Shellabarger is a volunteer at St. Joseph Center in North Little Rock. The nonprofit’s mission is to preserve and restore this historic property though sustainable farming and food production, educational programs, agritourism and support by the community, according to their website.

However, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the organization to cancel one of their largest fundraising events – Shellabarger got creative.

He says he saw on social media others talking about the idea and thought it be great to allow people to invite one of the organization’s farm animals to their videoconferencing sessions.

“You just go and pick a time and it’s a $50 donation and you get 30 minutes with the animal,” says Shellabarger. “We can introduce them. We can do a tour or they can just you know, attend, and make noise so people can laugh. Whatever you want to do,” said Shellabarger.

Shellabarger said they just launched the new service and already have one meeting with a birthday party scheduled.

People can choose from a list of animals – anything from a cow to a baby goat.

Click here to start making meetings more fun!