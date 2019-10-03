Digital Original: Birds are dying by the billions; how you can help save them

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – First it was the bees and now it’s the birds.

Experts say the U.S. has lost billions of our feathered friends since 1970 to a number of factors.

Maybe you’ve already noticed a drop in visitors to your backyard feeders.

Conservationists have been saying for decades that various species and groups of species have been declining. This bird population drop includes some of the most common birds like sparrows and finches.

A new study, led by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, combines a lot of data to look at the big picture of bird populations across the North American continent. Click here to read the study.

If we work together, the loss of 2.9 billion birds in the last half-century is something we can reverse. Here's a to-do list: https://t.co/aNW0F4Tw7G pic.twitter.com/omp2WhKQeI — Cornell Lab (@CornellBirds) September 27, 2019

Dan Scheiman, Ph.D., is the Bird Conservation Director at Audubon Arkansas.

“It is serious. Scientists have found that a variety of North American birds have declined severely over the last several decades,” he says. “We lost one in four birds over time due to various causes.”

Scheiman says the message he’d like to relay in the face of this dire news is that there are things everyone can do to help, including the tips found here:

https://www.3billionbirds.org/7-simple-actions.

Audubon Arkansas image.

Audubon Arkansas keeps a close eye on our state’s birds with its 100+ year-old Christmas Bird Count. Click here to visit their website for more on birds in The Natural State.

Read more:

https://www.audubon.org/news/north-america-has-lost-more-1-4-birds-last-50-years-new-study-says