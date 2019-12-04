Digital Original: Beep-beep, custom golf carts with a wine bar!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Custom rims, leather seats and, with enough money, you can have a built-in ice bar (see photo below).

No, we’re not talking about a custom car but a golf cart!

That’s right. They’re made by one of the few custom golf cart dealers in the state and the only one that’s family-owned and operated in Central Arkansas.

Tyler Pierce and Will Pierce are cousins and the owners of Arkansas Golf and Powersports in Little Rock.

What started as a fun hobby out of their own garage when they were still in college, has now turned into a growing family business.

Will, 29, encourages any young entrepreneur to go after their passion.

“To a young business owner, I would say just follow your dreams. You have to be diligent. It’s not going to form overnight. It’s not going to come together as smoothing as you think it will,” he advises.

The business has recently opened a new location in Fayetteville that they say is doing very well and has even gotten the attention of some state coaches.

