Digital Original: Beebe’s historic train depot brings travelers from across country

BEEBE, Ark. – All aboard!

If you’re looking for a bit of nostalgia look no future than Beebe’s historic Missouri Pacific Train Depot.

Built-in 1910, the train station now serves as an antique store called The Depot Vintage Market.

Karen Metz and her husband are the owners of The Depot Vintage Market.

One of the few photos remaining of the original Missouri Pacific Train Depot located in Beebe, Ark.

They have spent the last two years renovating the train station to help preserve and keep the original materials intact.

She says for her its about helping bring smiles to travelers and customers who visit the town.

“I just want people to enjoy themselves you know. They may come every week and not buy anything but they love to come. It just makes me feel good that I make them feel good,” she says.

The store has become a popular spot for train enthusiasts with some traveling as far as across the country to visit.

For more information about The Depot Vintage Market, click here.