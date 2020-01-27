Digital Original: Beebe H.S. Air Force Junior R.O.T.C. invited to national competition in Ohio

BEEBE, Ark. – Months of practice and hard work is about to pay off for the Beebe High School Air Force Junior R.O.T.C. program, as they gear up for one of the largest national competitions in the country.

For the first time, the Air Force J.R.O.T.C. cadets will be showcased at the U.S. Air Force national competition in Dayton, Ohio.

Beebe High School Air Force Junior R.O.T.C.

High schools from all across the country were invited to demonstrate their perfected drills and a chance to be recognized nationally.

Major Jeffrey Cathey, who since retired from the Air Force, now helps with the Air Force J.R.O.T.C. program at Beebe High School.

He says this opportunity is great for both the students and the state.

“They are putting the city of Beebe on the map for sure,” says Cathey. “But also Air Force Junior R.O.T.C. how well we compete. The drill competition in this area is pretty competitive. We’re trying to show the state of Arkansas has just as good a drill as anyone else in the country.”

There are 12 Air Force J.R.O.T.C. units in the state.

However, the 24 young cadets are the only high school program in the state to be attending the national conference this year.

The drill competition is March 21, 2020.

For more about the school or how you can get involved, click here.

The following emails are provided for questions about the Air Force Junior R.O.T.C. or the upcoming competition.

jeff.cathey@badger.k12.ar.us or marcus.marsh@badger.k12.ar.us