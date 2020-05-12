Digital Original: Beebe community celebrates woman’s 100th birthday while she gives advice on how to get through COVID-19 recession

BEEBE, Ark. – One local woman has some sound advice for people during these uncertain times and you may just want to listen, after all, she just celebrated her 100 birthday.

Zuzy Shaw was treated to a grand 100 birthday bash at the Beebe Retirement Center on May 11 – despite being quarantined.

Family, friends, community members, and even local law enforcement drove by sending well wishes from a safe distance.

Mrs. Shaw says she has seen it all from the Great Depression to the 2008 Great Recession and now the COVID-19 pandemic and when asked about the comparison of each turbulent event she had this to say.

“Now during the COVID virus depression. People are thinking that it’s not going to get better. What would you have to say to them about it? Well, it will get better if they’ll buckle down and do as they are told to do,” said Mrs. Shaw.

Mrs. Shaw says her secret to a long and healthy life is to just keep things simple.

Mrs. Shaw had four children but only one daughter is still living, 4 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren, with one on the way.

Happy Birthday Mrs. Shaw! The City of Beebe has a link where you can wish Mrs. Shaw a Happy Birthday yourself, click here!