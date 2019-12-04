Digital Original: Arkansas students travel to Japan as part of “Peace Project”

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – More than seven decades ago, the world’s first atomic bomb impacted Japan.

Local students from The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences (ASMSA) are helping bridge a gap between Japanese and American students to ensure history will never repeat itself.

Gwenyth Colman and Said Angeles are just two of the students from ASMSA that visited with Japanese students.

“I really hope to continue peace between the United States and Japan,” says Colman. “Like atomic bombs are such a terrible thing as weapons of war and so I do hope we can continue peace and nuclear war never does happen.”

During their visit to Osaka in October, ASMSA students joined with their Japanese sister school to share a cultural exchange opportunity through something called the “Peace Project.”

The project provides students from both U.S. and Japan schools to learn about the experience of the Japanese people after World War II and the use of atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

“In between almost anything is from a lack of communication and I am hoping that we are setting the groundwork to further that communication with Japan. So that future generations including from ASMSA and other schools are able to have those open conversations,” Colman says.

During the 10-day trip, the students were able to build life-long friends and a better understanding.

They hope this shows others how easy it is to be open both in mind and heart.