Digital Original: Arkansas Foodbank volunteer urges others to give back this holiday season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This time tomorrow we will be hosting our 2019 Food for the Holidays telethon.

Billye is part of a group of volunteers that come in every Tuesday morning to help sort food items at the Arkansas Foodbank in Central Arkansas.

With all proceeds going to the Arkansas Foodbank, the organization is busy getting food ready for those in need – especially around the holidays.

There are thousands of volunteers that come through the doors of the Arkansas Foodbank and while they are all special and appreciated, there is something to be said about one volunteer, Billye Burke.

The 63-year-old volunteers at the foodbank facility covering Central Arkansas. Before retiring 11 years ago, she was a social worker for the state.

Burke says she felt she needed to do something after retirement.

“I didn’t want to end up just watching television on my couch,” she says. “So I started looking at different places to volunteer.”

She has volunteered at 12 different places throughout Arkansas and currently volunteers at 5 places, one being the Arkansas Foodbank.

“I feel my religion and upbringing is the reason I am here,” Burke explains. “To help those that need it most, because we could all be there.”

Burke is part of a group that comes in every Tuesday to help sort food items. Going on 11 years of volunteering at the foodbank, she says she has seen it all.

For example, she says she’s seen folks having to decide if they will pay their heating bill or get food this month. Which is why she urges others to help or volunteer.

“Having to chose to do without a necessity to eat in a land of plenty, it’s just – something is not right there,” adds Burke. “I think we all have a responsibility and we all have an ownership in that problem.”

You can help us fight hunger during our Food for the Holidays telethon. We will be ready to take your calls starting at 5 a.m. All money raised will go to the Arkansas Foodbank.

