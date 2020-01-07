Digital Original: Arkansas Fly Fishers’ Club holds ‘fly tying’ event

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For more than 50 years, one local club has been helping to educate their community on conservation and restoration through the art of fly tying.

The Arkansas Fly Fishers is a unique group of men and women who on the first Monday of each month host a ‘sipping and tying’ event at Flyway Brewing in North Little Rock.

It cost nothing to attend the social event – just show up on the ‘fly’.

Marshall Dickey, a member and coordinator of the sipping and tying event, says it’s a great way to meet people in your community.

“Basically it’s a combination of finesse skills. I personally call it like a grown person arts and crafts,” says Dickey. “So we are basically doing the same things we are doing as a kid with glues and feathers and fur but we are putting it on a hook so we can fool a fish.”

At the event, both avid fishers along with newcomers join together for some beers while sharing their knowledge of tying and good fishing.

The events are both informative and entertaining according to members in attendance.

Fly tying is the process of producing an artificial fly used by fly fishing-anglers to catch fish.

The Arkansas Fly Fishers club is also one of the first fly-fishing clubs in America to teach Boy Scouts about their new fly-fishing merit badge.

The monthly meetings are annual. The club also hosts outings throughout the calendar year.

For more details on events and the club, click here.