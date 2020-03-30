Digital Original: Arkansas business creates personalized t-shirts for local businesses to help with cash flow

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Silver Eagle, a local t-shirt business that has been in Little Rock for more than 30 years is helping other local businesses make some extra cash by making personalized t-shirts.

The shirts are sold online and half the proceeds from each shirt sale goes directly to those businesses.

Kent Terry is a sales manager at Silver Eagle. He says despite business being slow they are grateful to be open and still working.

“Typically this time of year with all the special events and group happens. We’re usually printing several thousand shirts a day,” Terry explains. “Right now we’re printing a couple of hundred shirts a day. We feel like we are doing really well.”

The t-shirts are made for free by Silver Eagle for any local business that requests via social media or over the phone.

“We are keeping that very simple, one-color shirt,” says Terry.

Terry says the idea was first tried with local bands whos shows were being canceled because of COVID-19.

The shirts are priced at $20.

