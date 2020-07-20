Digital Original: Arkansas Baptist College partnering with Apple Inc to bring coding courses to communities of color

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Tech company, Apple, is helping to bring coding and app design Education centers to communities of color and is partnering with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) across the country.

Arkansas Baptist College in Little Rock is just one of the 10 new HBCU institutions that will now serve as a “technology hub” for the region.

These additional hubs will now be part of more than 20 partnership locations.

These efforts are part of Apple’s Community Education Initiative and are designed to bring technology and workforce development opportunities for all ages, according to a press release sent out by the company.

Scales says she is excited to be part of this important initiative and have the opportunity to help bring these resource to those in her community who may not have ever thought it possible.

JoAnn Scales is a professor of Math and Science at the college and is one of the many educators across the country currently training with Apple Inc software.

“Well as a little girl I couldn’t turn on the T.V. and see someone that looked like me and say hey I know how to develop apps,” she explains. “That just was unheard of and so I hope to be that for another little black girl or little black boy or any child. I want them to see that this is something they can do.”

The college has already been receiving boxes of supplies from Apple, including laptops, smart T.V.s, and tablets.

“Apple has done something extremely wonderful. They basically gave us the products that we need to not only get started but also train others and so once our campus stakeholders are trained we can also go out to the community and train other people to learn how to code and create using the curriculum available from Apple,” Scales says.

Arkansas Baptist is still slowly working through the final kinks and hopes to have everything ready by year-end.

Photo courtesy of Apple Inc.

The school has yet to finalize if the coding classes will be completely free or provided at a very low cost.

However, they are excited to be a resource for their community, says Scales. The courses will be open to all ages and everyone is encouraged to participate.

To learn more about the coding classes being offered, click HERE.