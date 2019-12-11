Digital Original: Arkansas artist works wonders with wood using rented space to build dream business

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One local man is hoping to show other entrepreneurs that rented shop space and an imagination is all you need to build the business you’ve always wanted.

Artist Grav Weldon emerges from a cloud of sawdust after creating a custom woodcut at The Innovation Hub.

Artist Grav Weldon using a laser machine to create custom woodcuts at The Innovation Hub.

It’s where you’ll find him nearly every day – honing his craft.

He says he owes his livelihood to the skills he’s learned at The Hub, where he is able to use the woodshop to make block printing embossing stamps he sells.

“I learned how to use the equipment. The equipment was available it’s not cheap. I bought my own laser engraver about a year and a half ago. But I wouldn’t have been able to start if I had not have had the tools available here,” he says.

The Innovation Hub opened five years ago. Its state-of-the-art facilities provide tools and training to entrepreneurs, students and others like Grav.

The detail in his creations illustrates what his talented hands can do.

Click here to check out Grav’s work on his Etsy page.