Digital Original: Arkansan woman provides healing for Veterans through non-profit

MORRILTON, Ark. — Local Arkansans are working to help senior veterans find healing through ‘Trips of Honor.’

Diane Hight, a woman from Morrilton started a veterans’ nonprofit in Collierville, TN, which she started in 2006 after witnessing her father suffering silently for years with painful memories of his experiences with war.

Diane Hight’s Father who served during WW II

The non-profit organization called, Forever Young Veterans, returns veterans, 65 and older, back to the places where they fought on ‘Trips of Honor.’

Diane Hight with a Veteran while on a ‘Trip of Honor’

The organization has been on more than 50 trips – including Normandy, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany and Pearl Harbor.

“The trip is provided at no cost to our veterans because we feel they have sacrificed enough. We raise money and get sponsorship for them, so we can honor them the way they deserve.” says Diane Hight, founder and president of Forever Young Veterans.

In April the organization will be heading to Germany for the 75th Anniversary of the liberation of Buchenwald Concentration Camp. There many U.S. World War II soldiers fought.





Veterans as they relive moments of history while on ‘Trips of Honor’

The organization is currently looking for veterans to join them on this trip.

“We are looking men who fought with the 2nd Inf. Div., 4th, 69th, 76th, 80th, 87th, 89th Inf. Div. Also, the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 6th Armored Div” says Hight. ”

Hight says they have more veteran spots available and will need to finalize them soon. She also says the veteran can bring a travel companion.

Click HERE for more details on the trip and to meet the local Morrilton woman who helped found the organization.