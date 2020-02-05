Digital Original: Arkansan helps people connect with personalized love letters

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One Arkansan is helping people connect – one letter at a time.

Jon Pendergrass is a native of Little Rock and the founder and owner of Cyranoletter.com.

Founded in late 2019, the human resources manager created the website after thinking up unique gift ideas for people.

He soon realized his grandfather’s old love letters were some of his most treasured items.

“A letter last forever, candy and flowers don’t,” says Pendergrass.

The website offers customers the opportunity to create personalized handwritten love letters and have them delivered to anyone they choose.

“There is a feeling you get when you receive a letter,” he says.

Pendergrass says he discussed the idea with friends and realized that today’s era of digital – might be keeping people further apart.

“Most people that I talked to today seem to think that it’s harder to connect with people today even with technology that’s out there to do that,” says Pendergrass. “People can tweet, people can text, people can use their favorite messaging app to send a message but still feel superficial and not as deep.”

At $29.99 a customer can have one love letter delivered directly to that special person and can add glitter, stamps or even scents to the letter.

For more information about Cyranoletter.com, click here.