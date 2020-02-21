Digital Original: AR runner fights the odds, set to run 200th marathon

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One local marathon runner is showing the power of a little faith and a lot of determination; as he is set to complete his 200-th marathon; despite doctors saying he would never run again.

Ryan Westin from Maumelle has been running almost all his life; having crossed finish lines in all 50 states.

He ran his first marathon on January 7, 2007 at the Disney Marathon and soon after ran a marathon in all 50 states finishing in Vermont at the Mad Marathon on July 8, 2012.

However, it was twice in his lifetime that car accidents landed him in the I-C-U… leaving medical staff predicting the worst.

In 2015, he was a passenger in a fatal head-on car crash and was in the trauma unit for 5 days.

It was then he made a bucket list while in the trauma unit to stay determined and motivated.

However, Westin says he pushed on, and used it as a form of healing and motivation.

Westin ran a marathon just 2 months after the car crash and finished his 100th marathon at Little Rock Marathon in 2016.

“I was told on my 18th birthday I couldn’t run again and I was like, yeah. Two-hundred marathons what’s up doc, yeah.”

Westin now gives back to his community by motivating and helping guide blind runners through marathons.

“I have accomplished all my goals so now I focus on helping other’s reach theirs,” Westin says.

On Sunday Westing will be running his 200-th marathon.

Next week will be a pacer at the Little Rock Marathon.

Next week, he will be the 4:40 pacer at the Little Rock Marathon.

Westin has paced at Marine Corps, Oklahoma City, St Jude Memphis, Louisiana, and several other marathons.

Click HERE for more information about the upcoming event.