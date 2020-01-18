Digital Original: AR mom turned bodybuilder helps encourage others to live healthier lifestyles

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – We’re a little over halfway into 2020, which is the perfect time to reflect on whether you’ve been keeping up with your New Year’s resolution.

Sarah Dague from Little Rock is a proud new mom.

However, after having her daughter in 2015 she found it difficult to get back to her ideal weight.

Sarah Dague says it was important to keep a positive mind while working out.

She says it was not easy but with a little determination, working out at her local 10 Fitness gym and eating right was all it took to get back in shape.

“I feel great,” says Dague. “I’m in the best shape I have ever been – even before having a baby.”

Dague hopes to be a positive influence on the people around her, especially her daughter.

“I just got really addicted to training. It’s a lot of fun it’s a great hobby,” Dague says. “It’s helped my mood, it’s helped my health, it’s helped just everything in general.”

She adds it was important to keep a positive mind and remember to never put herself down.

Dague now uses her story to encourage others at her local gym to work hard and commit to a healthier lifestyle.

