Digital Original: AR man shares story of his return to a healthy lifestyle to inspire others

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Have you fallen off track when it comes to your New Year’s Resolution?

Well, one local man is sharing his story in hopes to inspire others to never give up on their goals.

Josh Harris is a Little Rock native. In 2016, he was diagnosed with Lyme disease.

It’s a disease that attacks the body from within and caused him to be bedridden for months he says.

He hopes to show others that leading a healthy life can be reached if you take it one day at a time.

“If I can overcome Lyme disease and be so sick that I was in the hospital,” says Harris. “Just one day at a time – then you can too and that’s the mentality just one day at a time. I encourage people just one day at a time.”

His health has improved so much so that he made it on as a contestant for the TV show, American Ninja Warrior.

When Harris isn’t busy being a dad, husband, and warrior – he also travels to parts of Arkansas with his “Fresh2You Mobile Market” food truck providing people with healthy foods.

Harris says people just need to remember that anything is possible if you take it one day at a time.