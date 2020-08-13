Digital Original: A 101-year-old veteran is celebrated in Little Rock while traveling to all 50 states

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A 101-year-old World War two veteran is on a mission to visit all 50 states to bring his message of awareness for his comrades who may feel forgotten.

Corporal Sidney Walton, who is accompanied by his son Paul Walton, is in the process of visiting all 50 states with their campaign called, “National No Regrets Tour.”

The message aims to bring awareness to the rapidly dwindling number of WWII veterans and the sacrifices they made to save this country, according to the veteran and son.

In addition to traveling across the U.S., Walton also plans on meeting with all 50 governors and has already been invited by 32 governors, says his son.

On Thursday, the Little Rock Police Department along with the Little Rock Fire Department helped celebrate the seasoned veteran with a grand procession leading him to the state’s Capitol.















Walton spent some time with Governor Asa Hutchinson, who spoke highly of the brave people that served in the Second World War.

The Governor, whose father served in WWII, said the veterans of that war are some of the greatest soldiers.

“The greatest generation. A Special generation. We’re glad to have Sidney here to represent that generation and we wish him well” says Gov. Hutchinson.

Walton is said to be one of America’s oldest WWII vets still living.

This year is the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII. It is considered to be one of the world’s biggest and deadliest wars in history,.

For more information on the veteran’s message or where he plans to travel next, click here.