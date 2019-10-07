Digital Original: 92-year-old crossing guard honored after more than 25 years on the job

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One North Little Rock crossing guard is being honored for his service after more than 25 years on the job.

“I don’t want those kids to get hurt,” says Jerry Romes, 92, a crossing guard at Meadow Park Elementary School.

On Monday, Romes was celebrated by the school and parents, staff and kids alike stopped by his corner to wish him well.

“I’ve been around them 25 years, and so I just love them,” he says.

For more than two decades, the crossing guard has been standing at the same corner every morning and afternoon helping students and parents at the North Little Rock school cross the street safely.

“I love my job and will keep doing this until I can,” he says.

Parents say you can catch him helping the kids cross while singing and dancing.

Lakessa Shavers, daughter attends the school and she says Mr. Romes is not alone kind but always helpful.

“I think he does an excellent job and he’s a blessing to our community,” says Shavers.

Shavers says you can watch him sing, dance and wave to everyone both early morning or afternoon when the children get out school.

“He has spunk – he’s 92 and I’m 39 and barely making it,” she laughs jokingly.

Romes says he enjoys meeting people, signing and all while helping his kids stay safe.

He has only missed two days in his entire 25 years and hopes to continue working until he is 100 years old.