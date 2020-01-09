Digital Original: 79-year-old magician volunteers time to help bring smiles to Central Arkansans

SHERIDAN, Ark. – One man has a mission to help spread joy and create smiles for locals in central Arkansas – all through the power of magic.

Melvin Brown, 79, or better known as his stage name ‘Jamel The Magician’ has been doing magic for more than 50 years.

“I’ve always been facinated,” says Brown. When I was in elementary school we had a magician BoBo the Magician who came to our school and did magic and I was just fascinated.”

Brown now has turned his love for magic into a side hobby where he travels across Central Arkansas performing at different restaurants – all for free.

“I just love magic and meeting people,” Brown says.

He volunteers his time because making people smile is important to him, he says.

“A smile is money enough,” Brown adds. “If it good for a customer if I can do something that makes them smile makes them enjoyment more enjoyable then I’ve done my job.”

Every day of the week, aside from Tuesday, Brown performs magic in various locations.

He does magic tricks and shows off his balloon making skills, which he says are still in progress.

“I can make a ladybug, dinosaur and a sword,” he says. “Seeing the kids smile and their parents happy is important – especially in today’s time.”

Brown currently resides in Poyen, Arkansas with his wife.

In 2016 he completed his life goal of performing a magic show in all 50 states.

Jamel the Magican

Monday: Wright’s Ranch House

109 Rock St, Sheridan, AR

Tuesday:

Wednesday: Wood Grill Buffet

1916 Congo Rd, Benton, AR

Thursday: Whippet Restaurant

9011 US-270, Prattsville, AR

Friday: Wright’s Ranch House

109 Rock St, Sheridan, AR

Saturday and Sunday: Downtown Hot Springs (weather permitting)