Digital Original: 7-year-old seamstress making face masks for community, donating proceeds to hospital

CONWAY, Ark. – It’s no secret the pandemic has shaped the way we live our daily lives and for some, it’s even encouraged new found hobbies.

For 7-year-old Amani Tate from Conway, that’s exactly what she discovered by when she started sewing facemask for her community.

Amani started making cloth masks after seeing her mom, who is a nurse, creating some for her co-workers.

Well, it turns our Amani is quite the seamstress herself, because her work has gained popularity within her community.

It all started after her mom, Shakenia Thomas-Tate posted her daughter’s work on social media, and almost the very next day the young girl was flooded with requests for face masks.

Amani has been spending most of her days filling orders for a donation of $5.

Amani plans to donate a portion of the processed to St. Jude Medical hospital in Little Rock.

“She was like what’s the name of the hospital with the kids with the cancer and I was like, St. Jude’s,” says Tate “I’m going to give some money to that place and I was floored. I teared up actually.”

Tate credits her mother for being the seamstress in the family and is happy to see her daughter carrying on the tradition.

If you would like to request a mask email: shakeniat@gmail.com