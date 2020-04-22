Live Now
Digital Original: 66-year-old CARTI concierge staying positive for clients during COVID-19 outbreak

by: Michael Esparza

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A local man went from sweeping floors to helping sweep people off their feet, literally!

66-year-old Kenneth Maddox or better known as Mr. Kenneth is a concierge at the CARTI Cancer Center.

He started his role at CARTI in housekeeping, but his warm smile and uplifting words helped him grow to his current position.  

He says he understands his role is important now more than ever.

“I love helping people. We all in this together. We have to try to help one another. That’s all – I love my job,” said Maddox.

CARTI helps keep Mr. Kenneth and all their staff informed on the latest COVID-19 news.

