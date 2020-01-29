Digital Original: 10-year-old girl is only female in the state headed to National Climbing Competition

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A 10-year-old girl is showing just how high she can climb by being the only Arkansas female to compete in this year’s USA Climbing National Competition.

Mylah Myers, from Hector, was just 5 years old when she started her adventurous sport.

On February 8 – 10 she will be in Redmon, Or. where she will be scaling mountain-like structures – competing against 48 other female climbers from around the country.

The young athlete says she is excited about the upcoming event and is training hard to proudly represent the Natural State.

“I train for about – what- three hours on Tuesday. About seven hours on Sunday,” she says.

Myers travels over an hour, three times a week, with her parents to train at the Little Rock Climb Center.

She hopes to inspire other young girls to try the sport.

“It’s fun,” she adds.

In 2016, climbing was formally announced as an official medal sport in the upcoming 2020 Olympics.

