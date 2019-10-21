Digital Original: Conway prepared for storms and severe damage with multi-purpose storm shelters

CONWAY, Ark. — High winds and severe weather brushed through several parts of Northeast and Central Arkansas early Monday morning.

The storm impacted at least 17 different counties over the course of the night.

The City of Conway is showing it is better to be prepared than, not, especially during an emergency.

Aerial view of the City of Conway the morning after storms passed through parts of Arkansas.

“If you catch yourself in a situation like you did last night, where some inclement weather is coming our way and there is a chance, then go ahead and put that plan together with your family,” says Bobby Kelly, the City spokesman.

Kelly says although, no serious storm damage occurred last nights storms serve as good reminder to people to have a plan in place sooner rather than later.

“Find that close public school and figure out how to get there as quickly as possible.” Kelly said.

Conway public schools have 13 multi-purpose storm shelters or “safe-rooms” located through out the school district that can be accessed when in the event of a severe weather warning.

“The doors automatically unlock in the event of an emergency,” explains Kelly. “The shelters are wired in with the City of Conway’s Severe Weather alert system.”

When the sirens go off for a tornado warning, the doors open automatically for community members to go inside allowing the public time to get to a safe location.

Kelly says the city encourages neighbors to know the locations of those shelters and get a plan for families.

Here you can find the full list of “safe room” locations and how you can help get a plan in place for your family.