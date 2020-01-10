Digital Original: Arkansas police department welcomes kitten to the force

BRYANT, Ark. – Move over police dogs! There’s a four-legged officer of a different kind who’s settling in at the local police department.

The Bryant Police Department has welcomed “Cad” to the force.

The name Cad comes from their “computer-aided dispatch” system that is part of the 911 center, says Chief Carl Minden with the Bryant Police Department.

The kitten weighs just a few pounds and is a playful feline that Minden says helps reduce stress and brings smiles.

“I think it helps the men and women here to have somebody to kind of — you know, you cuddle up with a cat you can’t help but feel good,” Minden says.

The kitten was rescued from animal control and now permanently lives at Bryant headquarters, Minden adds.

Cad received her official badge attached to her collar on Friday.

Last week, other photos of Cad were shared on the BPD’s Facebook page showing the accessories (including a bed) that have been delivered to the department for the furry officer.

Minden says the response from the community has been great. Some people delivered items for the kitten, including toys and a bed.