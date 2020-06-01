Digital Original: AR economist shares advice on employment for recent grads

MAGNOLIA, Ark. – As colleges across the state conclude their virtual graduation ceremonies — eager and young workers are confronting the grim reality of entering the worst employment market since the Great Depression.

However, one local economist is offering up some career advice for recent grads during these uncertain times.

Dr. David Rankin is the author of the book, “What Every American Needs to Know About Economics.”

It offers advice on how to strategically navigate through the financial crisis and the fundamental principles of economics.

Rankin says with millions of Americans sidelined due to the global health and financial pandemic this leaves many students not getting the job they went to school for.

“A lot of students who had planned on certain careers – all of a sudden those careers have just been put on hold and they are now looking for well can I get some employment,” explains Dr. Rankin. “Well, so you have to almost lower your expectations a little bit and say I will take what I can find.”

Rankin says recent grads may want to consider graduate school as a way to gain more skills and wait for the market to pick back up.

