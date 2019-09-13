Digital Original: Woman competes in Firefighter Combat Challenge to inspire girls to never forget their strength

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Firefighters from all across the country and throughout Arkansas have traveled to North Little Rock to compete in the Annual Scott Firefighter Combat Challenge.

The two-day event tests the first responder’s speed and strength. The team that wins earns their department a national recognition.

Shree Bostick is one of few women competing. She drove from Alabama with her coworker to represent the Montgomery Fire Department. They are some of few women at the competition.

“Even though it is a male-dominated field that doesn’t mean you can’t have aspirations to become one,” says Bostick.

She says she hopes to be an inspiration to any little girl who may one day dream of putting out fires or saving someone’s life.

“This event brings all firefighters together,” she explains. “There is a sense of brotherhood and sisterhood.”

The course includes a five-story metal structure that the men and women must climb. None of the course is modified for height, weight, or gender.

“My biggest reason for thinking that it is tough. As women, we just don’t have the initial strength as most men have. We have to work a little bit harder,” Bostick says. “We have to work 10 times harder so we can pull that 200-pound guy out of the fire.”

Entry is free for the public with plenty of seating surrounding the course.

The public is encouraged to come out and cheer on their favorite firefighter.

For more information on the event, click here.