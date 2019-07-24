Digital Original Update: AR women returns to Hot Springs after 1,700 charity bike ride raising over $250k







HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – On days like today, a bike ride might seem like a good idea.

How does cycling for 45 days and 17-hundred miles sound?

Well, that’s what Mary Catherine Mote of Hot Springs, along with nine other women, in an effort to bring awareness to sex trafficking.

Last month we shared an article about her embarking on the nearly two thousand mile journey from Seattle to San Diego as part of the “2019 Pedal the Pacific Team.”

On Wednesday, she returned to Arkansas raising over $257,600 to fight sex trafficking and the refuge for minors who have been rescued.

“We fell off our bikes daily, climbed hills so steep our front tires came off of the pavement and changed lots of flat tires,” says Mote. “We also met the most generous people, who opened up their lives, homes, and hearts to us.”

Mote says she is overwhelmed with all the support she has been shown both in Arkansas and across state lines.