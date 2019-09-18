Digital Original: UAMS Medical Student creates first

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A fourth-year medical student at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences – College of Medicines has created the first on-campus Latino medical student organization.

Santiago Gonzalez is pursuing two medical degrees, M.D./M.P.H. and is the co-founder of UAMS -LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens).

He and his wife helped create the organization after they saw a gap between their peers and the Latino community outside the hospital.

“The reason why we started it was because there was not a Hispanic organization here on campus for students and I wanted to something that could bring all of us together to support ourselves but also to support the patients out in the community,” says Gonzalez.

LULAC provides local Hispanic youth with educational opportunities through scholarships and education programs.

The group stays active in the Latino community by going out and volunteer or hosting events.

When he isn’t studying or helping with the organization, he enjoys the art of taekwondo.

He’s a fifth-degree black belt and an instructor to students of all ages.

He plans to pursue a career in plastic surgery after graduation.