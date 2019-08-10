Digital Original: “The Shack” ministry in Little Rock opens doors to all

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s not a restaurant or a homeless shelter – it’s a gathering place for any and all members of the Little Rock community to enjoy – especially those in need.

The small building directly off Baseline Rd is equipped with laundry machines, a kitchen and even a shower for the public.

“We want people to come in and rest, relax, get something to eat,” says Marty Mote owner of The Shack.

He says after he retired he wanted to create a space that was welcoming to all.

“We realized that the more we get involved in people’s lives the more our lives are enriched. “Mote says. “We realize that it’s not just about us. “

