Digital Original: Teens put “heart” into handmade cards for moms in need

BENTON, Ark.- A group of teens is reminding everyone to help your neighbor – especially those in need.

They’re spreading that message by giving back to single and young mothers in Saline County.

However, it’s the simple cards that the kids wrote with words of encouragement for the moms that is showing the biggest impact above all.

“The woman love it,” says Kim Puska, director of New Beginnings Pregnancy Resource Center in Benton. “They are so grateful.”

Puska says that the teens helped out and worked for one week at the center. She says they did everything from mow the grass to repair cabinet doors.

“They’ve been out there working,” explains Puska. “Working hard every single day and it just is inspiring to me for the other staff we’ve just been thrilled to have them here and to see their level of commitment and their willingness to serve and give back to people they don’t even know.”

The group is from the Northland Baptist Church in Kansas City, Missouri and do community volunteer outreach as part of their mission.

The kids ages range from 12 – 18.

Brooklin Foster, 16, one of the youngest that traveled from Missouri to volunteer says meeting mothers that were close to her age was eye-opening.

“I definitely learned a lot of this trip,” says Foster. “I never seen an ultrasound before.”

Foster says she made sure to put a lot of thought in her card, because she believes God called her to help spread a positive message.

“On my card, I made it very clear that they are not alone, that Jesus loves them, that they are strong women that they are not alone in this even if it wasn’t planned” explains Foster. “And I made that very clear in my card and I put a little heart.”

New Beginnings is a non-profit volunteer organization serving Saline County and the surrounding areas.

For more information, click here.