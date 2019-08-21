Digital Original: Teacher inspires students to pursue higher education with road trip to colleges across southern U.S.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local band director is showing that teaching doesn’t stop at the classroom door but lives on in the beat of your heart.

Rojay Moore is the band director at Hall High School in Little Rock. He spent this past summer personally taking some of his band students to tour colleges around the southern part of the U.S.

“To see their response be in such fashion. Where their jaws drop and their eyes are bug shot wide, it reminds you why you do what you do,” says Moore.

Moore took the two sophomores to tour Southern University, Louisiana State University, University of New Orleans and Jackson State University. He says an opportunity such as this many students need but rarely get the chance.

“It takes a community to raise a student,” Moore explains. “It takes a community to provide that support system for those students.”

He says he stands behind the proverb “It takes a village to raise a child,” especially in today’s times.

“A lot of our students may be from single-parent homes and it’s hard for that parent to provide all those resources for those students so we need a community of people to support those students to know that it is obtainable to go to college,” Moore says.

Moore has received lots of positive feedback on the school band’s Facebook page thanking him for inspiring students to work hard and make education a priority.

However, for Mr. Moore – well he says, he’s just doing his job.