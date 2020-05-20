Digital Original: Rescue puppies in need of love and attention to help with socialization

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Puppy love!

The non-profit, Last Chance Arkansas, posted to their Facebook page asking for volunteers to help play for seven boxer mix puppies who where turned over to the organization after being found abounded.

The pups are temporarily being cared for at a volunteer’s barn just outside little rock for two more weeks before they head out-of-state to their adopted families.

Carrie Kessler is the Executive Director with Last Chance Arkansas and says it’s important for dogs to be socialized at an early age.

“They need to be around a lot of other people. They need to be around other dogs as well so we love it when we have volunteers that will come and bring their kids or just come themselves and come play with the puppies it’s great socialization for them,”says Kessler.

Kessler says socialized puppies make for better pets and usually are more relaxed because they’re more comfortable in a variety of situations.

Kessler says she welcomes adults and children to come play with the pups.

For more information on how you can donate some puppy love, visit their Facebook page or email: lastchancear@outlook.com for more details.