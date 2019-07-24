Digital Original: Not in day’s work – how one man turned hero on the job

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s a parent’s worst nightmare.

Your child involved in a medical emergency.

When every second matters, one hopes help could be nearby.

Well, for one Little Rock family they are sleeping a little better tonight after their child was saved by the unlikely of heroes – a tree trimming worker.

Robert White is being called a hero for assisting a father and his son during a medical emergency while on the job.

For the past 19 years, Robert has been the tree trimming operations coordinator for Entergy Arkansas in Little Rock and Jacksonville.

On Wednesday, he celebrated his work anniversary reminiscing on a heroic deed he did early in July saying it was just a matter of being “at the right place and the right time.”

“I instantly dialed 911,” explains White. “Ran around the corner and I see a father holding his baby – his two-year-old. I mean it kinda just drops your heart.”

White credits the company’s annual CPR training for helping him stay calm and knowing exactly what to do.

He urges all parents to get CPR training because you never know when you might need it.