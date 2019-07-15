Digital Original: Name that bull for the Conway Fire Department!

"Grabbin' it by the horns" is their motto

CONWAY, Ark. – The Conway Fire Department Central Station needs your help!

As every pet owner knows, one of the hardest things can be finding a good name for your animals.

That’s why the Central Station located in the heart of downtown Conway is asking for the public’s help in naming a bull caricature they’ve had around their station for some time without a name.

Since it serves as their official logo, Captain Randel Green says it might be time to give the bull a proper name.

“This bull does not have a name. It’s a good idea though I think we should name the bull,” he says.

The department has had the bull’s image on its trucks for more than 20 years, explains Chief Mike Winter.

Back in late ’90s, Chief Winter and Chief Bill Keathley decided the fire department needed an animal that embodied the dedication and strength that the men and women of the department brought each time they went out on a call.

Those interested in participating can share their idea via social media by using the hashtag #NametheCentralFireStationBull.