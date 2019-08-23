Digital Original: Miniature European village in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Ever wanted to visit Germany?

Well, you might not need to go too far.

Betty Akins, of Little Rock, created a European themed village right in her front yard.

“I do it because it makes me happy,” says Akins.

She says the inspiration behind her lawn decorations came about as she reminisced about the years she lived in Germany.

“I had never flown before,” explains Akins. “My husband was already stationed over there.”

Her husband, Dusty Akins, served in the U.S. Army and was based in Germany.

“I was with my two-year-old at the time and pregnant,” she says.

Akins says her time in Germany was some life’s happiest memories because she always enjoyed traveling on the weekends with her husband.

She enjoys gardening and places the figures and village amongst the flower beds.