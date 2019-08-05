Digital Original: Meet Mr. Beasley, the tiny dog who inspired “Yorkie Yarn”

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Blue, bright magenta and even gold-colored yarn.

From floor to ceiling and wall to wall customers will find yards of yarn at the Little Rock shop called Yarn Kandy.

However, one popular yarn selection is Yorkie Yarn. It got its name from the store mascot Mr. Beasley.

“Mr. Beasely is here almost every day,” says Kandy White, owner of Yarn Kandy.

The 6″ inch tall dog is a celebrity in his own right – greeting guests as they walk in.

“He loves when you rub his tummy,” White laughs. “People come in and look for Mr. Beasley and ask about him when he is not here.”

White has been crocheting since she was 8-years-old. She says what spawned the idea was because she wanted unique colors and something people from out of town could only get in Arkansas.

“I enjoy making bright colors,” White explains. “It’s what makes me happy.”

Now celebrating four years in business, Mr. Beasley and White are excited to see younger generations taking a break from screen time and picking up the needle and thread.

“It’s creative and it’s a way to get out of the digital world without the Facebook and Instagram and create something,” White continues.

White hosts free walk-in workshops at her store for any customer and doesn’t charge for her time or the lesson – only the yarn they choose for their project.

