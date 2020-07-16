Digital Original: Mayflower School District offers new learning options for students this year

MAYFLOWER, Ark. – The Mayflower School District will be offering new learning options for students this upcoming year to ensure families feel safe as they prepare their children to return to schools.

“We spent multiple hours working on the plans that we feel like our going to keep our students and our staff safe to the best of our ability,” says Mayflower School District Curriculum Program Director John Pipkins.

This school year, Pipkins says families can pick either a blended learning or total virtual option for students.

Option 1: Offers students the chance to return for face-to-face learning. Students will be linked and taught on how to use Google Classroom in the event schools may need to close once again, says Pipkins.

Option 2: Is a 100% home-based online learning, called Eagle Virtual Academy. This pathway allows students the opportunity to learn from home and requires the student to complete the Eagle Virtual Academy registration form on the Mayflower school district website: www.mayflower.school by August 1.

Pipkins says the district has spent approximately $101,000.00 for new Chromebooks, the Google License, and a district identification tag for this new option.

He adds the new laptops are just another resource to ensure learning doesn’t stop for students this school year in the event of severe weather or another pandemic.

“One of the biggest things that we have done to get ready for this year of blended learning is just today as a matter of fact – we ordered an additional 385 chrome books so that every student in our district will have a Chromebook assigned to them by the district that they can take home with them to continue learning in the event we have to close schools for another pandemic or inclement weather,” Pipkins says.

Pipkins says the school district recognizes that everyone will not want to send their children to in-person classes and believes these options allow for successful and flexible learning.

He says the district is quickly working to have everything ready for students when classes resume August 24.

For more information about Mayflower School District, click here.