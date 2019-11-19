Digital Original: Little Rock Hall player signs to Division one program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Hard work is showing to pay off for one Little rock high school student who’s been recruited to play division one basketball in college.

Carlos Miller Jr. a 6’3″ guard who attends Hall high school in little rock — recently signed a national letter of intent with the Air Force Academy.

History seems to be repeating it’s self at the school. Miller is following in the same footsteps as his idol and an alumni Bobby Portis — who went on to be drafted by the Chicago Bulls and now plays center for the New York Knicks.

Miller says he has a message for all young people out there about believing in yourself.

“Growing up I was thinking just kept working it’s going to get there someday and I will tell anyone else who is falling their dreams just keep working and don’t let anyone tell you any different and get that self-doubt out of your mind. Because you’re the only one else stopping you – nobody else can.”

Just 6 years ago… Hall High School alumni Bobby Portis made Warrior history by signing to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks.













As for miller, he’s excited to see what the future holds.