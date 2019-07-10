Digital Original: Kids host free lemonade stand to help raise awareness for children in foster care

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Free lemonade!

Sounds like a good idea – especially on a hot summer day.

Kids all across Saline county are putting up tents and giving out free lemonade to help raise awareness for children in foster care.

The event is called, “Lemonade Love.” It began two years ago, with one little girl’s idea in Little Rock in 2017, to bring awareness for children in foster care.

Now the event has grown into a county-wide initiative for The CALL to help bring awareness for children in foster care.

The CALL is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, funded by contributions. The goal is to provide a future and hope for children in foster care in Arkansas.

Julia DesCarpentrie, the coordinator for The CALL and one of the participants this year says this event has a special meaning for her family.

“Our two youngest kids they love having lemonade stands,” says DesCarpentrie. “This year they are helping out here, and it’s special for them because we adopted them from foster care as well – so it has a special meaning for our family.”

DesCarpentrie says so far, there are 11 families who have signed up to participate.

“We want to support other children that are in foster care and try and find homes,” explains DesCarpentrie.

Families interested in participating are asked to contact The CALL. The kids will get starter kits with “Lemonade Love” signage for their stand.

As for the secret recipe for making the perfect lemonade – DesCarpentrie says “love.”

“It is love, lots of love goes into this lemonade, but I also add frozen concentrate to the powder,” DesCarpentrie says.

For more information on Lemonade Love, click here.