Digital Original: Family travels more than 700 miles for child to attend summer camp

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Robots!

They are said to be the future and are being built right here in Little Rock.

One family drove more than 700 miles just to have their child attend a robotics camp being offered at the University of Arkansas – Little Rock.

“I feel grateful that I have parents that support me,” says Cody Gay, 12, who traveled with his family from Waycross, Georgia to Little Rock for the VEX Robotics summer camp.

This is the third year the university’s STEM education center is hosting a summer robotics camp.

Sandra Leiterman, director and VEX Robotics Coach says the camp aims to help students from elementary level to middle school build robots while learning advanced programming.

“The goal of my program is to reach as many kids as we can with robotics,” explains Leiterman.

Leiterman says Cody is just one of the many unique students who have flocked to Central Arkansas for this type of education – one student flew from Germany.

She explains how she sees the lack of robotics and coding course offerings for lower grade levels and feels students should have every opportunity possible.

“It’s a thing we want to see in more schools but we know there is always limitations to bring these programs to the schools so we try to make it as readily available for as many kids as we can over the summer,” explains Leiterman.

Ronnie Gay, the father of Cody, says there was no hesitation when it comes to helping his family.

The entire family decided to drive the 767 miles from Waycross, Georgia to the Natural State, because they felt it was important for Cody’s development and growth.

“He’s gotten to the point where I can’t help him,” explains Gay.

Gay says he sees how this could very well be the future and believes parents should be fully supportive of their children.

“They got to have somebody behind them – if they don’t have somebody behind they wouldn’t do anything,” Gay says.

The VEX camp director says there is still space available if children are interested in attending the summer camp.

For more information on VEX Robotics Camp, click the link.