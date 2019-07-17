Digital Original: Arkansas brothers rock out with legends at Las Vegas summer camp

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Ever wonder what it would be like to meet your musical idols?

Well, for aspiring musicians, Jack Bennett, 19, and Sam Bennett, 16, they got the chance when their parents surprised them with a gift to attend David Fishof’s Rock ‘n Roll Fantasy Camp in Las Vegas last June.

“I’m grateful because I am able to take the knowledge that I learned from camp and use it in the experiences that we have in our band, Bad Habit,” explains Sam, the group’s drummer.

Bad Habit, is a local band from Little Rock, with four members who specialize in 80s’ Rock. They’ve performed at venues throughout the city and are expected to play on opening day at the Arkansas State Fair this coming October.

The camp draws in many musicians from all around the world. The brothers say one of the greatest experiences was being able to work with like-minded artists while learning from some Rock n’ Roll legends like Joe Perry (Aerosmith), Vince Neil (Mötley Crüe), and Lou Gramm (Foreigner).

“I think every musician has that one person who inspired them to pick up their instrument in the first place – for me that’s Joe Perry of Aerosmith,” says Jack. “So to be able to walk on stage and talk with them one-on-one and then play some of his most notable songs on stage was a dream come true.”

Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp was born out of the desire to give the public the experience of living the life of a rock star while gaining knowledge along the way, according to their website.

However, the young men say the camp was no skip in the park. They had less than 24 hours to learn songs and prepare them before meeting the legends themselves on stage.

“It happened so fast and was a great experience – something I will never forget,” adds Sam.

The brothers say they are both appreciative for the opportunity to have attended, but are even more grateful for the wisdom and advice they were given from some of the music biz’s greatest rock stars.

“I think one of the biggest things we were told from all of the big-name musicians was to just keep on playing, keep practicing – that’s the only way you can aspire to where they are,” continues Jack.

For more information about Bad Habit, click here.