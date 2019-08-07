Digital Original: 48-year-old man goes back to complete high school after almost three decades

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Algebra, Geographer, and History – ‘Tis the season.

If life has taught us any lesson, it’s that you’re never too old to go back to school.

“So now I can fulfill my dream,” says Brian Miller, 48, a student at The Excell Center at Goodwill Arkansas.

The Excel Center at Goodwill is the first recognized adult high school in Arkansas that awards diplomas and not a GED to students.

The education is free to any student ages 19 and over in need of a second chance.

Miller wasn’t always on the right path, he says, and made decisions in his life that resulted in a felony conviction.

“Goodwill offered me a chance, but without my diploma, I am unable to move higher in the company,” he explains.

Miller says although he is taking his time, he is well on his way to get his diploma – something he says he’s been dreaming about for nearly three decades.

“Get my diploma versus GED. Once I walk across that stage I’ll get to do what I wanted to do almost 20 – 30 years ago,” Miller explains.

The governor last legislative session formally passed a bill allowing the Goodwill Industries of Arkansas to explore additional funding options to expand and open Excell Center programs making education more accessible outside of Little Rock.

Nearly 315,000 adults over 25 years old do not have a diploma in Arkansas.